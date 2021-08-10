S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,641 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of S&P Global worth $282,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $436.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.97. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

