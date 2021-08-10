Space Cow Boy Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for about $20.61 or 0.00045091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $672,763.62 and $98,242.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.59 or 0.00872167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00109062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00152903 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

