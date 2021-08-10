SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) versus LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Financial Analysis

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and LiveWorld’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.18 $3.37 million N/A N/A LiveWorld $8.56 million 0.39 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Risk and Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SPAR Group and LiveWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.73% 11.46% 4.79% LiveWorld 6.48% 52.14% 12.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPAR Group beats LiveWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

