Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) 1-Day Volume Tops $512.00

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $29,711.61 and approximately $512.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.17 or 0.00867883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00108675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00154313 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

