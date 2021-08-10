SparkPoint Reaches Market Cap of $38.64 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $38.64 million and approximately $758,983.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 56.7% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.59 or 0.00852419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00107470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041531 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,164,033,472 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

