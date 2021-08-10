SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $161.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

