SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $987,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 74,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,247. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61.

