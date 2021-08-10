SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 339.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 123,245 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 303,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 36,483 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.71. 19,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

