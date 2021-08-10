SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $27,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,549,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $47,605,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $495.76. 1,215,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,594. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

