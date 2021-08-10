SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,270 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,467% compared to the average volume of 464 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $496.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,867. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

