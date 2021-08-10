Spectiv (SIG) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.17 or 0.00867883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00108675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00154313 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

