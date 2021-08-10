Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00036171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00306187 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006185 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

