Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

