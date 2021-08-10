Spectrum (SPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,618.24

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $36,618.24 and approximately $1,402.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00362058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

