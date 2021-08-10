Spheroid Universe (SPH) Market Cap Hits $4.47 Million

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $463,776.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00158734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00147193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.83 or 1.00001590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.00816416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

