Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,605 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,430 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up 3.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Splunk worth $16,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Splunk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 6.1% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,462. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

