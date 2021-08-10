Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$182.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.13 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

SPT opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,983 shares of company stock worth $16,293,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.