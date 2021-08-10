Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.30 million-$47.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.66 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.60.

SPT stock opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $107.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,983 shares of company stock valued at $16,293,483. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

