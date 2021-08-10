Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $49.50, but opened at $43.23. Squarespace shares last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 1,411 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07).

Get Squarespace alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQSP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.19.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.