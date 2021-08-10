SSP Group’s (SSPPF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SSPPF remained flat at $$3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

