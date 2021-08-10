StakedZEN (STZEN) Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for $71.97 or 0.00157199 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StakedZEN has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $72.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00157029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,711.34 or 0.99849306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00815258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,434 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

