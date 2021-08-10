Stakinglab One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $1,297.21 and $4.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016697 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 176% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

