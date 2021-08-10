Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. 2,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,029. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

