Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. 2,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,029. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

