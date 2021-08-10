Standard Protocol Trading Up 7.4% This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $4.67 million and $592,619.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00155445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,527.99 or 0.99964348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00814060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

