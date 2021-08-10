Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. Standex International makes up about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 3.77% of Standex International worth $43,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Standex International by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,099,000 after acquiring an additional 109,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

SXI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,974. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

