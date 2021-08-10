Starbase (STAR) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Starbase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $650,029.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

