Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 262,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,840. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98. The company has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

