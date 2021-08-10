Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.51. The company had a trading volume of 95,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,840. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

