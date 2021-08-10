StarterCoin Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $60,553.03 and $365.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00852428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00107732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00041666 BTC.

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

StarterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

