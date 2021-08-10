SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 178.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 134.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a market cap of $163,998.99 and approximately $45.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.85 or 0.01040424 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000096 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

