Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Critical Survey

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and TAAT Global Alternatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment $56.66 million 4.47 $20.19 million $1.13 11.50 TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Profitability

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment 61.55% 8.18% 3.15% TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stellus Capital Investment and TAAT Global Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. Given Stellus Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stellus Capital Investment is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

