Step Finance Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $841,725.27 and approximately $1.06 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00161577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00148494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,816.88 or 0.99885364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00824593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.