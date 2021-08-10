Stephens Increases Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $180.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.

EVBG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $144.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $265,911.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,775 shares of company stock worth $482,782 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

