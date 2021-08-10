stETH (Lido) Market Cap Reaches $2.34 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,107.94 or 0.06893883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $157.01 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00045481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00162425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00146622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,023.13 or 0.99868298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00819173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 752,710 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

