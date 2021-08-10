Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

STVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of STVN opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

