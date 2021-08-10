Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 20,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,517. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PRA Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

