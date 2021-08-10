Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

Stock analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 92.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. Analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.