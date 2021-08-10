SThree (LON:STEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $524.00

SThree plc (LON:STEM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 524 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 523 ($6.83), with a volume of 823921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.60).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market cap of £697.97 million and a PE ratio of 25.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 470.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

In other SThree news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 4,374 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

