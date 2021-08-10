Stipend Trading 66.8% Higher Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $6,291.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 66.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,489.10 or 1.00315333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00030629 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.75 or 0.01042543 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00348960 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00384510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006746 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00069841 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,649,574 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

