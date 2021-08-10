Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 10th (BAFYY, BLND, BRDG, ERAS, PACK, SKSBF, STVN, TCRX)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 10th:

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Balfour Beatty plc alerts:

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG). They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS). They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK). They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN). They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.