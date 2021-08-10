StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.84

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and traded as high as $22.20. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 4,466 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.84.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 20.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.