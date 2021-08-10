StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$6.50 at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,382. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$2.91 and a 52 week high of C$5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -55.10.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.