STRAKS Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $33,542.56 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,351.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.15 or 0.06943831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.92 or 0.01302960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00363992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00129336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.34 or 0.00582856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00336157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.48 or 0.00289909 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

