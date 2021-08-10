Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,649 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.