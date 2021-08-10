Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2,306.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

