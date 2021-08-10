Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $111.84 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $111.84 million and $18.51 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00852428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00107732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00041666 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,350 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,175 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

