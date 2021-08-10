Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Achieves $31.85 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $31.85 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $230.35 or 0.00505799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

