Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Sells $39,339,000.00 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SYK traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.51. 2,229,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,175. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Stryker by 22.5% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
