Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Sells $39,339,000.00 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SYK traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.51. 2,229,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,175. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Stryker by 22.5% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

