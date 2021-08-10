Student Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.57 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Student Coin has a market cap of $55.08 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Student Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Student Coin has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00853455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00107870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00041384 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

STC is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,402,081,055 coins. Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Student Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Student Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

