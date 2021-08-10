SUKU Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.49 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $23.49 million and $247,757.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.59 or 0.00849865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00107820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00148882 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars.

